One person seriously injured in two-vehicle crash near Speedway, Frontage Road

By 13 News Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 10:04 AM MST|Updated: seconds ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is on the scene of a two-vehicle crash at Speedway and Frontage Road on Friday morning.

TPD says one person was taken to hospital with serious injury and the intersection is shut down.

An investigation is underway.

