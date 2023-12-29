Police submit charges against 7 people in homicide of Queen Creek teen Preston Lord

QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Queen Creek Police Department has submitted a referral for charges to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office (MCAO) in connection with the homicide investigation of 16-year-old Preston Lord. Queen Creek police confirmed on Thursday that charges have been referred against a total of seven juveniles and adults but did not say if any arrests have been made.

An MCAO spokesperson says they received the referrals this afternoon. The county attorney’s office will now review the referrals to decide what, if any, charges will be filed.

It’s been exactly two months since Lord was violently attacked outside a home in a Queen Creek neighborhood following a Halloween party. The Combs High School junior died two days later.

In just over 60 days since Lord was beaten, the FBI and other law enforcement agencies have joined Queen Creek police to assist in the homicide investigation. Police have previously said that multiple persons of interest have been identified and that dozens of search warrants have been executed.

The most recent update came from Queen Creek Police Chief Randy Brice last week. Below is a portion of that statement that was posted to social media:

“I understand that it is incredibly frustrating for the public that there has not yet been an arrest. To secure a conviction, the (Maricopa) County Attorney must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt - social media posts are not enough - they must be authenticated and corroborated.”

In that update, Brice thanked members of the community who have come forward to provide information in the investigation. He also pointed out that some parents “have actively refused to let their children participate in the investigation,” but did not elaborate further.

Anyone with information can submit tips anonymously here. Tips can also be submitted to the FBI here or call the agency’s toll-free tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).

Timeline of Events

Saturday, Oct. 28

9:07 p.m.: QCPD’s non-emergency line receives a call about a possible disturbance involving juveniles near 194th and Via Del Oro. Teens were seen leaving the area, but no illegal activity was observed, and officers were diverted to another call.

9:49 p.m.: QCPD receives a 911 call about an assault in the area of 194th Street and Via Del Rancho. Officers arrived within three minutes and found a teen lying in the roadway . They administered lifesaving efforts until paramedics arrived and took him to the hospital.

Monday, Oct. 30

Preston Lord passed away at Phoenix Children’s Hospital.

Tuesday, Oct. 31

QCPD announced that officers are investigating the teen’s death and that they are awaiting findings from the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office. Police also requested surveillance and doorbell camera video from a half-mile radius of the area between the hours of 6 and 10 p.m. on Oct. 28. Residents with video or other information are asked to call (480) 358-3500 or email QCPDInvestigators@QueenCreekAZ.gov

Wednesday, Nov. 1

Police announced the teen’s death is now being investigated as a homicide and that officers are working on several leads. QCPD Chief Randy Brice and Cmdr. Mark Newman also dispelled online rumors claiming that officers were already at the party when the attack occurred.

Monday, Nov. 6

QCPD provided a brief update on the investigation, calling it “complex and far-reaching due to the amount of people involved” while stressing that no arrests have been made.

Wednesday, Nov. 8

Police said several search warrants have been executed as investigators work towards an arrest.

Thursday, Nov. 9

Lord’s classmates and friends held a candlelight vigil at Combs High School in San Tan Valley.

Tuesday, Nov. 14

QCPD announced that “multiple persons of interest” have been identified in Lord’s death. Chief Brice said the department had received hundreds of tips and that the investigation has included “extensive interviews, warrants and court orders.”

The FBI’s Phoenix Field Office joined the investigation and offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the suspect or suspects. Anyone with photos, videos or other information is asked to visit fbi.gov/prestonlord or call the FBI’s toll-free tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).

Thursday, Nov. 16

A group of Queen Creek residents distributed “Light Up the Night” signs , which instruct families to light a candle until Thanksgiving Day for Lord, his family and the safety of all kids.

Wednesday, Nov. 22

QCPD confirms that no one has been arrested but that “significant progress” has been made in the investigation.

Tuesday, Nov. 28

Community members hosted a Light the Night Community Walk to mark one month since Lord was beaten.

Wednesday, Dec. 6

Queen Creek held a town council meeting to discuss Lord’s death and provide updates on search warrants in the investigation.

Thursday, Dec. 21

Queen Creek Police Chief Randy Brice said the investigation continues and that he understands that it is “incredibly frustrating for the public that there has not yet been an arrest.”

Thursday, Dec. 28

The Queen Creek Police Department confirmed charges have been submitted to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office for review but stopped short of saying if any arrests have been made.

Participants in a Light the Night Walk will walk from Mesquite High School to Gilbert police headquarters in honor of Lord and to request more investigation into teen violence.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.