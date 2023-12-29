Advertise
Proposed bill could impact Arizona school funding

A state lawmaker is pushing to make sure there’s no quid-pro-quo when it comes to school elections.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 7:27 PM MST|Updated: 11 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A state lawmaker is targeting local elections that cities and schools rely on to raise money for vital projects. One of Rep. Laurin Hendrix’s latest proposals could cut into a key funding source that supporters of bond and override elections count on to run effective campaigns.

HB2088 would prohibit anyone who donates in support of these campaigns from working on the projects they eventually pay for. For example, a contractor who contributes to help pass a school construction bond could not bid on any of the projects it funds.

In the past, supporters of similar bills claimed it was to prevent conflicts of interest. But Tyler Montague, who’s run bond and override elections in the past, said that those concerns are overblown. “The bidding process is closely watched and regulated, so it’s not like they could hand a bid in exchange for a donation, they just can’t do that,” he said.

Should Hendrix’s bill become law, Montague is concerned contractors, builders and others would stop contributing to these campaigns. Hendrix was unavailable for comment.

