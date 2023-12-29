Advertise
Respiratory illnesses hit a concerning level

By J.D. Wallace
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 5:50 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - ‘Tis the season to give and receive, but no one wants to exchange respiratory illnesses. Right now, respiratory illnesses are at a five-year high in Pima County. One in ten ER and urgent care visits in Pima County are for respiratory illness like flu, RSV and covid. All of this is happening at a time of year when we’re traveling and gathering, and our most vulnerable friends and relatives can be at risk of a deadly illness.

“Things of course going around at work, as we speak, so absolutely it’s best to be safe,” said Anissa Taylor, the manager of the epidemiology unit at the Pima County Health Department.

She spoke via Zoom because she was not feeling well; therefore, she was following the advice she gives people to avoid others when they’re sick, wear a mask, and get vaccinated.

“So it’s important to make sure that they’re taking those measures,” Taylor said.

Right now the flu cases in Pima County are the highest they’ve been in five years. The same goes for Respiratory Syncytial Virus, known as RSV.

“It’s not out of the ordinary in terms of peaking season. It is significantly higher than the past five-year average however,” Taylor explained.

She said that actual numbers can be even higher since only confirmed lab tests are reported.

“Someone who’s generally healthy, if they can stay home, stay away from the public until they’re better, that’s probably the best thing to do,” Taylor said.

While Covid is down compared to previous years, the number of cases is still large compared to these other illnesses which boosts the overall threat of catching and spreading any of them.

“To prevent all three of them is you can get vaccinated for them all, you can mask to prevent them all, good handwashing, and just be very aware of the people that you’re around, and staying away from people when you’re sick, especially those who are severely compromised,” Taylor explained.

Tucson’s population already increases this time of year with visitors and seasonal residents. Thursday afternoon Banner responded that their emergency departments are busy but normal for this time of year.

