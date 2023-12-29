Advertise
UPDATE: Tucson Police on scene of serious crash involving motorcycle

UPDATE: Tucson Police on scene of serious crash involving motorcycle
By 13 News Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 4:42 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is on scene of a crash involving a motorcycle.

TPD tells 13 News it happened near Flowing Wells and Prince.

Two riders were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

TPD says Prince will be shut down in both directions from Fairview to Flowing Wells while they investigate what happened.

