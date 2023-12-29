UPDATE: Tucson Police on scene of serious crash involving motorcycle

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is on scene of a crash involving a motorcycle.

TPD tells 13 News it happened near Flowing Wells and Prince.

Two riders were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

TPD says Prince will be shut down in both directions from Fairview to Flowing Wells while they investigate what happened.

