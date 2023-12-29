Two local organizations short on donation goals

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - As the end of year approaches, local organizations that rely on donations still need help. Two of those that are in need are the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona and the Salvation Army.

“We didn’t bring in the number of goods that we normally do and that we see this time of year,” CEO of the Community Food Bank, Malea Chavez, said. She said the goal is to make $100,000 in the next three days.

“Right now, everyone is experiencing about a 15 to 25% decrease in overall giving,” she explained. “And that’s just a national trend. We are sitting at about 72% of our goal. So, 72% is where we are at right now.”

Chavez explained that giving is down overall and with high prices at the grocery store, it makes it harder for people to be able to give.

The Salvation Army had a goal for the year $250,000. Right now, they’ve only brought in $200,000.

A spokesperson says that numbers were low for them, too. Even though the Salvation Army is short, the organization is “grateful” for the support for people in-need in the community.

If you’d like to donate to the Salvation Army, you can do so here.

If you’d like to help the Community Food Bank, you can do so here.

