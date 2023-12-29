Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Wildcats come back to win Alamo Bowl

Wildcats
Wildcats(13 News)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 10:48 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Wildcats have conquered the Alamo.

Arizona came from behind to defeat Oklahoma 38-24 in the Valero Alamo Bowl Thursday night, December 28.

The Wildcats started strong and got out to a 13-0 lead, but Oklahoma answered with 24 points.  Oklahoma nearly scored again, but the Wildcats recovered a fumble and returned it for a touchdown.

The Wildcats scored 25 straight points to take the lead and put the game away.

