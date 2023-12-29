Advertise
Zoo announces 4 elephants are pregnant at the same time

By Jeffrey Lutz and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 11:23 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) – A zoo in Kansas has announced that not one, not two, not three, but four of its elephants are pregnant at the same time.

The Sedgwick County Zoo near Wichita made the announcement in a Facebook post on Thursday.

The zoo said the elephants are all in different stages of pregnancy.

Here’s how zoo staff is describing the four pregnant elephants:

  • Simunye, 7 months pregnant, nurturing and protective, baby currently the size of a papaya
  • Talia, 6 months pregnant, independent and sassy, baby the size of a coconut
  • Xolani, 5 months pregnant, observant and cautious, baby the size of a grapefruit
  • Arusi, 4 months pregnant, center of attention and foody, baby the size of an avocado

Elephants are pregnant for about 18-22 months, so it could be up to a year before the first baby is born.

Zookeepers said they promise to provide updates on the pregnancies, which they say are inherently risky in the early stages.

“We maintain a cautious optimism and eagerly anticipate sharing updates along this journey,” staff said.

