The closure of Arizona’s first private prison in Marana will put nearly 100 people out of work

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Arizona’s first private prison, built in Marana in 1994 during Governor Fife Symington’s administration, is being closed.

The state, which took possession of the prison a few years ago when the private contract ran out, says it will save $15 million over two years.

The minimum security prison was built for 500 inmates but, in recent years, has housed an average of 225.

The inmates will be transferred to various prisons around the state, including the state prison complex on Wilmot in Tucson.

So the question becomes, what to do with the prison now that it no longer holds inmates.

“The state told us they are going to hang on to it for now and just lock the doors,” said Marana Mayor Ed Honea, who is not happy about the way the state shut it down.

“I was very vocal about this,” he said. “This is Merry Christmas from Governor Hobbs.”

What angers him as much as the prison closing, is that the 86 workers, most Marana residents, were told just prior to the holidays.

“The shutdown affected 86 families that were employed at that facility and it was three weeks before Christmas,” Honea said. “When you tell them they’re going to be out of work in a month with no notice, what do these people do?”

In her statement announcing the closure late last month, the Governor said “we are cutting down on government waste and saving taxpayers $15 million over two years.”

But it’s likely to cost Marana a bit more because it was able to use the inmate labor as a low cost workforce.

“They provided hundreds of thousands of hours of work along many of our roadways whether it was trimming trees or cutting weeds,” Honea said. “When we had big storms in the summer they’d send crews out.”

Honea thought they’d get paid somewhere around 15 cents an hour.

The prison was controversial when it was built in 1994, part of Symington’s privatization plans. As the state’s first private prison, the state was anxious to get it built, so Marana was able to call the shots in order to garner community approval.

“We put restrictions on it,” the Mayor said. “Anybody that had committed a crime with a knife or a gun or a sexual crime was not allowed to come to this facility.”

Except for a brief lockdown following a fight nearly 15 years ago, having minimum security inmates kept the prison pretty quiet and the fact it was so isolated, many of the town’s residents don’t even know it existed.

“They’re just not aware and that’s what made it so spectacular” he said. “People were not afraid of it, they didn’t even know it was there.”

So now, once it closes on Sunday, the mayor is wondering if it should buy it from the state or whether it should just wait and see what the state has in mind.

