Downtown Tucson secures plans for New Year’s Eve

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The entire New Year’s Eve weekend will be a party in Tucson, with downtown hosting the New Year’s Taco Touchdown. Thousands are expected in the open space on Congress Street between Stone and Scott Avenues. That location allows control over who comes in the area, and event organizers plan to add their own security, all while Tucsonans and visitors enjoy the party.

“Go Pokes!” cheered University of Wyoming fan Wendy Lowe as she sat at the bar at The Monica in downtown Tucson.

“T-O-L! E-D-O!” University of Toledo fans Mary and Doug King spelled out loud on the patio at the same restaurant.

The Kings and Lowe are visitors from afar, but they can agree on one thing: they’re in Tucson for a good time.

“For new people, we feel very comfortable here,” Doug King said.

“You guys are having a big New Year’s Eve party downtown. So when we saw that, like, why go home?” Wendy Lowe said.

“We’re creating sales tax, which pays for our police officers and fire department, we’re creating bed taxes which pays for further investment in tourism and tourism marketing, at a time when most communities are really slow,” said Ray Flores, president of Si Charro! Restaurants.

Flores owns The Monica, across the street from where the Taco Bell New Year’s Eve Downtown Bowl Bash will be on Congress Street, with a taco touchdown on midnight and fireworks off the top of the building.

“I think downtown will be great. We’ve got a good, good setup down here, it’s going to be a lot of fun,” Flores said.

“We have more control over how many people are entering and how people are getting into the place. We’ve got plenty of security at the event. We have private security and TPD involved so it’s going to be a great event. We want to make sure everybody is safe and enjoying the time downtown,” said Kym Adair, executive director for the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl.

Adair expects up to 15,000 people at the event downtown, where Tucson Police will have its normal deployment. The department also has the option of scheduling the additional resource of four, off-duty officers that the Rio Nuevo District funds as part of the mission to create a more inviting and dynamic downtown. Tucson Police can also call additional officers from elsewhere in the city if necessary, but the department said that the normally scheduled deployment has been able to handle the new year’s crowd in the past.

“We absolutely get to highlight our beautiful downtown area which has been revitalized through Rio Nuevo’s hard work. That’s something that’s very exciting to us. We want the whole world to see that,” Adair said.

Plenty are already soaking it in.

“It’s beautiful, wonderful,” Mary King said.

No main streets will be closed. The only road closure downtown will be Pennington between Stone and Scott. That begins at 8 a.m. on Sunday.

