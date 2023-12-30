FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Dry New Year’s to a wet start to 2024

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) – Double Trouble! We’re watching two systems late next week that could impact the region with some rain & higher-elevation snow. The first system could arrive Monday night through early Tuesday. There are widespread rain chances of 40%, with the best chance for rain being towards the southeast. The second system could arrive Thursday through early Friday. This system looks more impressive, as there are already widespread rain chances of 50%, peaking at 70% in the region. This second system will bring cooler air with it, so snow has the chance to be more widespread.

It will be beautiful tomorrow, as temps will peak in the low to mid-70s tomorrow in Tucson, just in time for the Arizona Bowl. However, cooler air will be ushered in for New Year’s Eve Day on Sunday only topping out in the low 60s. Therefore, it will be a very chilly New Year’s Eve for those out & about attending the taco drop.

SATURDAY: Few clouds early with a morning low of 44 & a high of 74. BEST DAY OF THE WEEK!

SUNDAY: Clouds rolling in late & cooler with a morning low of 40 & a high of 63.

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Partly cloudy with a morning low of 41 & a high of 66. 40% chance for overnight showers.

TUESDAY: Scattered showers early with a morning low of 42 & a high of 60. 30% chance for morning showers.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly clear with a morning low of 39 & a high of 64.

THURSDAY: Rainy with a morning low of 40 & a high of 57. 50% chance for rain.

FRIDAY: Showers early with a morning low of 39 & a high of 56. 30% chance for showers.

