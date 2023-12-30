Advertise
Reid Park Zoo expecting giraffe calf

Penny (front) and Jasiri (back) are the parents of a calf that's expected over the next few...
Penny (front) and Jasiri (back) are the parents of a calf that's expected over the next few weeks.(STATION)
By John Macaluso
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 12:31 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Reid Park Zoo is expecting another baby animal, this time a giraffe calf.

Zoo officials say Penelope, known as Penny, is pregnant with her first calf and is expected to deliver sometime over the next couple weeks. She first came to the Zoo in 2020 as part of the Giraffe Species Survival program, which recommended Jasiri, the zoo’s male giraffe, as a breeding partner.

Since this is Penny’s first calf and giraffe births are delicate, zoo veterinary teams have been monitoring her closely over the last few months to ensure she has a safe and health pregnancy.

You can learn more about Penny and how Reid Park Zoo is caring for her here.

