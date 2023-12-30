Advertise
TPD responds to shooting near 1st and Navajo

(Source: AP)
By John Macaluso
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 8:39 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department responded to a shooting near 1st Ave. and Navajo Rd. It happened around 10:30 p.m. on December 29.

Officers say they were in the area responding to an unrelated call when they heard gunshots. While investigating, they found two male victims.

The first was in a vehicle with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital with potentially life threatening injuries. The second was found with no injuries.

Detectives were called to the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

