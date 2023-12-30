Advertise
Tucson businesses get extra boost as visitors arrive for the Arizona bowl

By Andres Rendon
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 9:16 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - University of Arizona fans are still taking in their victory from the Alamo Bowl – but it’s Tucson’s turn to host a bowl game.

Wyoming Cowboys fans and Toledo Rockets fans came to Tucson for the 8th Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl.

Extra visitors in southern Arizona means extra profits for businesses.

“Probably around the 30,000 [people are] at the game, which is going to be a phenomenal number for us,” said Eric Rhodes, vice president of communications for the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl.

With an estimated impact of $100 million dollars to the local economy, businesses are reaping in the rewards.

“We’re heavily booked as far as our restaurants and hotel,” said Hotel Congress Executive Director, Trent Valladares. “It’s just a great atmosphere, everyone is excited to be here.”

This will be the third time the Wyoming Cowboys take the field for the Arizona Bowl.

Hotel Congress held a special event for Wyoming fans and alumni last year, and with the Team’s return, they’re hosting the event again.

“We kind of rolled out the red carpet for them,” Valladares said. “This is Cowboy Central ahead of the Arizona Bowl.”

While Cowboy fans have been in Tucson before, Toledo Rockets fans are enjoying having their team come to Tucson for the Arizona Bowl for the first time.

“I’m a Toledo alumnus,” said Kaylie Edwards.

“I was a cheerleader for the University of Toledo, and now I’m the head cheerleading coach. So to be here at the Arizona Bowl with the Rockets to celebrate a wonderful season and where we’re going, it’s just awesome.”

And whether you’re a Rockets or Cowboys fan, everyone’s got to eat.

Local eateries like GentleBen’s enjoys seeing the boost in diners, especially as students are still off for winter break.

“They walk down to University and keep us busy in a time when normally it’s a little quiet down here,” said GentleBen’s owner, Richard Fifer.

