4 displaced after electric vehicle fire destroys Glendale home

No injuries were reported.
No injuries were reported.(Glendale Fire Department)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 4:07 PM MST|Updated: 21 hours ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Four Glendale residents are without a home after an electric vehicle parked in the garage erupted into flames on Saturday night.

Around 11:45 p.m., Glendale, Phoenix and Peoria fire crews were called to a garage fire near 59th Avenue and Beardsley Road. Firefighters quickly cleared the home and identified the cause of the fire, which had come from an electric vehicle that spread to the attic and caused the roof to collapse.

Phoenix and Glendale crews worked quickly to fight the blaze by pulling the car out of the garage and spraying it with water away from the collapsed roof. Officials say four people are displaced, and no injuries were reported.

