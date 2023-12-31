5 Phoenix firefighters seriously hurt after crash; SUV driver arrested for DUI

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Six people, including five firefighters, were rushed to the hospital after a collision involving a Phoenix fire engine and an SUV on the city’s west side early Sunday morning. Police say the driver of the SUV, 30-year-old Alexis Alcantar Mendoza, has been arrested for DUI.

It happened around 1 a.m. near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road when Phoenix police say Mendoza ran a red light and collided with a Phoenix Fire Department heavy rescue vehicle. Phoenix Fire officials say all five firefighters, as well as Mendoza, were able to get out of the vehicles on their own before help arrived. All six were taken to area hospitals in serious but stable condition, fire officials say.

Mendoza has since been released from the hospital and booked into the Maricopa County jail. Four of the five injured firefighters have also been discharged from the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

Alexis Alcantar Mendoza, 30, was arrested for DUI after a crash that left five Phoenix firefighters hospitalized. (Arizona's Family / Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

