Cardinals upset Eagles 35-31 in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP/3TV/CBS 5) — James Conner ran for a 2-yard touchdown with 32 seconds remaining, Kyler Murray threw three TD passes, and the Arizona Cardinals rallied from a 15-point deficit to stun Philadelphia 35-31 on Sunday and disrupt the Eagles’ playoff path.

Former Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon returned to Philly and got his biggest win yet as Arizona’s coach. Granted, there haven’t been many of them for the Cardinals (4-12). But the playoff-bound Eagles’ fourth loss this month — and second at home — was a huge setback to their standing in the NFC.

The Cardinals rallied from a 21-6 halftime deficit on the strength of Murray’s two touchdown passes in the third quarter that tied the game at 21-all. That included a 1st-and-goal play late in the third quarter when Murray evaded a tackle and connected with running back James Conner, who made a one-handed catch in the endzone.

Hurts then put the Eagles ahead in the fourth with a 9-yard touchdown pass to Dallas Goedert. Normally, that would be enough to win a game at the Linc. But Philly’s defense couldn’t hold on. Cornerback Kelee Ringo was flagged for pass interference and the Cardinals used the extra 29 yards to help tie game 28-28 with 5:26 left. Murray hit Michael Wilson for a 5-yard touchdown, giving Arizona three touchdowns on three possessions in the half.

Jake Elliott kicked a 43-yard field goal with 2:33 left to give the Eagles their last lead.

Murray had plenty of time to move the Cardinals into scoring position. He hit Greg Dorch for a 36-yard gain that brought Arizona to the Eagles 5 and set up Conner’s decisive TD. As the final seconds ticked away, Hurts attempted a Hail Mary, which was intercepted in the endzone.

The Cardinals had 449 total yards of offense.

The Eagles (11-5) could have won the NFC East with wins against Arizona and the New York Giants next week. Now, Dallas can win the division with a win next week at Washington, and San Francisco has locked up the top seed in the conference.

The Eagles have played every bit like a team facing a potential one-and-done in the postseason rather than one that could make a second straight trip to the Super Bowl. There was plenty of blame to go around: a discombobulated offense that included indecisive play-calling late in the game, a running game that never got going and a defense that couldn’t get off the field.

Coming into Sunday’s game, the Cardinals were reeling from last week’s 27-16 loss to the Chicago Bears at State Farm Stadium. The 4-12 Cardinals play their last game of the season next Sunday, Jan. 7, at home against the Seattle Seahawks. The two teams last met on Oct. 22, when the Seahawks defeated Arizona 20-10.

