Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Paws For A Cause
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Cardinals upset Eagles 35-31 in Philadelphia

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) makes a one-handed touchdown catch in front of...
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) makes a one-handed touchdown catch in front of Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nicholas Morrow during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)(Matt Slocum | AP)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 1:57 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP/3TV/CBS 5) James Conner ran for a 2-yard touchdown with 32 seconds remaining, Kyler Murray threw three TD passes, and the Arizona Cardinals rallied from a 15-point deficit to stun Philadelphia 35-31 on Sunday and disrupt the Eagles’ playoff path.

Former Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon returned to Philly and got his biggest win yet as Arizona’s coach. Granted, there haven’t been many of them for the Cardinals (4-12). But the playoff-bound Eagles’ fourth loss this month — and second at home — was a huge setback to their standing in the NFC.

The Cardinals rallied from a 21-6 halftime deficit on the strength of Murray’s two touchdown passes in the third quarter that tied the game at 21-all. That included a 1st-and-goal play late in the third quarter when Murray evaded a tackle and connected with running back James Conner, who made a one-handed catch in the endzone.

Hurts then put the Eagles ahead in the fourth with a 9-yard touchdown pass to Dallas Goedert. Normally, that would be enough to win a game at the Linc. But Philly’s defense couldn’t hold on. Cornerback Kelee Ringo was flagged for pass interference and the Cardinals used the extra 29 yards to help tie game 28-28 with 5:26 left. Murray hit Michael Wilson for a 5-yard touchdown, giving Arizona three touchdowns on three possessions in the half.

Jake Elliott kicked a 43-yard field goal with 2:33 left to give the Eagles their last lead.

Murray had plenty of time to move the Cardinals into scoring position. He hit Greg Dorch for a 36-yard gain that brought Arizona to the Eagles 5 and set up Conner’s decisive TD. As the final seconds ticked away, Hurts attempted a Hail Mary, which was intercepted in the endzone.

The Cardinals had 449 total yards of offense.

The Eagles (11-5) could have won the NFC East with wins against Arizona and the New York Giants next week. Now, Dallas can win the division with a win next week at Washington, and San Francisco has locked up the top seed in the conference.

The Eagles have played every bit like a team facing a potential one-and-done in the postseason rather than one that could make a second straight trip to the Super Bowl. There was plenty of blame to go around: a discombobulated offense that included indecisive play-calling late in the game, a running game that never got going and a defense that couldn’t get off the field.

Coming into Sunday’s game, the Cardinals were reeling from last week’s 27-16 loss to the Chicago Bears at State Farm Stadium. The 4-12 Cardinals play their last game of the season next Sunday, Jan. 7, at home against the Seattle Seahawks. The two teams last met on Oct. 22, when the Seahawks defeated Arizona 20-10.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona minimum wage increases on New Year’s Day
Arizona minimum wage increases on New Year’s Day
Tucson Police investigating hit and run crash
Bicyclist killed in Tucson hit-and-run crash
Tucson Police investigating deadly stabbing
UPDATE: Tucson Police on scene of serious crash involving motorcycle
UPDATE: Tucson Police investigating serious crash involving motorcycle
ADOT updates to I-10 project, impacted businesses excited for the future
ADOT updates to I-10 project, impacted businesses excited for the future

Latest News

Arizona Cardinals Johnathan Ledbetter hosting a youth football camp.
DL Jonathan Ledbetter named Arizona Cardinals’ NFL Man of the Year
FILE -- Baker Mayfield and Emily Wilkinson walk the red carpet before the 145th running of the...
Baker Mayfield and wife announce pregnancy, expecting first baby
Exterior general view of Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL Las Vegas Raiders football team,...
NFL commissioner excited, impressed with Las Vegas ahead of Super Bowl LVIII
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray throws the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers...
James Conner scores twice against his old team, Kenny Pickett hurt as Cardinals beat Steelers 24-10