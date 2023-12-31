FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Cool end to 2023, to a wet start to 2024

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) – Wow, it was a beautiful start to the weekend across the region, with Tucson warming all the way up to 74 degrees! However, cooler air will rush in from the north tomorrow, cooling us down by around 10 degrees to the low-to-mid 60s. Therefore, it’ll be a chilly New Year’s Eve with the temps & the taco dropping to the mid-40s by midnight.

The start of 2024 will be very active for the southwest, with multiple rounds of systems in the forecast. The first system will arrive Monday night & last through Tuesday morning delivering modest precip primarily to areas south and east of Tucson. The next system will arrive Thursday & looks to have a little more “juice” to it in terms of moisture & how widespread the precip will be. Believe it or not, the models are also indicating another system impacting our neck of the woods by late next weekend. Overall, it appears we’ll have a very cool & wet start to 2024.

SUNDAY: Clouds rolling in late & cooler with a morning low of 40 & a high of 64.

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Partly cloudy with a morning low of 40 & a high of 67. 50% chance for overnight showers.

TUESDAY: Scattered showers early with a morning low of 44 & a high of 59. 30% chance for morning showers.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly clear with a morning low of 39 & a high of 65.

THURSDAY: Widespread showers with a morning low of 41 & a high of 58. 50% chance for rain.

FRIDAY: Clouds early with a morning low of 38 & a high of 57. 20% chance for early showers.

SATURDAY: Mostly clear with a morning low of 35 & a high of 62.

