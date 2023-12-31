Hit-and-run crash leaves man with life threatening injuries

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A man was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries after a hit-and-run crash.

The Tucson Police Department says it responded to the crash on December 30 around 10:30 p.m. It happened in the area of Winter Palm Dr. and Escalante Rd.

Police say the vehicle has not yet been identified as the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.