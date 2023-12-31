Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Hit-and-run crash leaves man with life threatening injuries

By John Macaluso
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 11:30 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A man was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries after a hit-and-run crash.

The Tucson Police Department says it responded to the crash on December 30 around 10:30 p.m. It happened in the area of Winter Palm Dr. and Escalante Rd.

Police say the vehicle has not yet been identified as the investigation is ongoing.

Arizona minimum wage increases on New Year’s Day
Toledo and Wyoming fans travel to Tucson for the 2023 Arizona Bowl
