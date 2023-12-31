Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Paws For A Cause
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Teen killed during hunting accident appears accidental, authorities say

By WLBT Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 8:39 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - A teenager was killed during a hunting accident in Mississippi on Friday.

Hayden Bonta, 17, was declared dead by the coroner after authorities were called out to County Road in Carroll County, Mississippi, to investigate the incident.

An investigation is being conducted, but the shooting appears accidental, according to authorities.

“Our prayers are certainly with the Bonta family and their friends during this tragic time,” Carroll County Sheriff Clint Walker said. “The death of a teenager is never easy. I ask all of our citizens to hold this family up in prayer in the coming days.”

Hayden was the second person to be killed during a hunting accident in Mississippi on Friday.

Copyright 2023 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona minimum wage increases on New Year’s Day
Arizona minimum wage increases on New Year’s Day
Tucson Police investigating hit and run crash
NEW INFORMATION: Bicyclist killed in Tucson hit and run crash
UPDATE: Tucson Police on scene of serious crash involving motorcycle
UPDATE: Tucson Police investigating serious crash involving motorcycle
ADOT updates to I-10 project, impacted businesses excited for the future
ADOT updates to I-10 project, impacted businesses excited for the future
"Beardy" the elf is seen reading a book to students on the roof.
‘Elf on a Shelf’ stirs up trouble at Leman Academy in East Tucson

Latest News

2024 glasses are displayed ahead of New Year's Eve in Times Square, Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, in...
Sydney and Auckland are the first major cities to ring in 2024 as war shadows celebrations elsewhere
13+ FastCast recordings
LIVE NOW: Cool New Year’s Eve with potential rain to begin new year
Toledo and Wyoming fans travel to Tucson for the 2023 Arizona Bowl
Toledo and Wyoming fans travel to Tucson for the 2023 Arizona Bowl
Toledo and Wyoming fans travel to Tucson for the 2023 Arizona Bowl
Toledo and Wyoming fans travel to Tucson for the 2023 Arizona Bowl