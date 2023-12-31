Toledo and Wyoming fans travel to Tucson for the 2023 Arizona Bowl

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Spirits were high and Arizona Stadium was filled with more yellow and blue than usual, but before the game began, you could hear the celebrations from miles away.

Cowboys fans and Rockets fans packed in and around Arizona Stadium for the 2023 Arizona Bowl game and the journey to get to southern Arizona took some dedication.

“It was about four hours but, you know, it’s worth it,” Toledo fan Xander Lopez said.

This December weather of 70 degrees and sun wasn’t too bad of a greeting.

“It’s wonderful,” Wyoming fan Kace Hansen said. “I’m from Wyoming and it’s snowing there.”

These fans say getting to visit a different city is just the beginning of their excitement.

“Bowl season I think as a thing is great,” Lopez said. “I mean, having teams from different conferences play each other, just the competition, you know?”

“I’ve never seen Toledo play so I’m excited to see how they play and hopefully see the Cowboys get a W,” Hansen said.

Local business owners like Davia Moore with “Kinetic Arts Tucson” says meeting people both visiting and residents in the area makes the game and the festivities around it that much more fun.

“The engagement, the conversation, sharing the art, getting people to come down to the studio, and also just enjoying the texture of things that we can do together as a community,” Moore said.

