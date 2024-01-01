Arizona falls six spots after loss to Stanford

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Arizona Wildcats Men’s Basketball team fell to Number 10 in the latest AP College Basketball Poll.

The fall follows Arizona’s upset loss to Stanford on New Year’s Eve.

The top three remained unchanged with Purdue, Kansas and Houston.

UConn and Tennessee each moved up one spot into the Top 5.

They were followed by Kentucky, Marquette, North Carolina, and Illinois.

Arizona next faces Colorado at home on Thursday.

