Arizona falls six spots after loss to Stanford

Arizona upset by Stanford on the road
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 11:14 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Arizona Wildcats Men’s Basketball team fell to Number 10 in the latest AP College Basketball Poll.

The fall follows Arizona’s upset loss to Stanford on New Year’s Eve.

The top three remained unchanged with Purdue, Kansas and Houston.

UConn and Tennessee each moved up one spot into the Top 5.

They were followed by Kentucky, Marquette, North Carolina, and Illinois.

Arizona next faces Colorado at home on Thursday.

Arizona minimum wage increases on New Year's Day
NEW INFORMATION: Bicyclist killed in Tucson hit and run crash
UPDATE: Tucson Police investigating serious crash involving motorcycle
ADOT updates to I-10 project, impacted businesses excited for the future
Arizona's stray pets on New Year's: What to do if you lost yours or found one
How to stay on top of your New Year's resolutions
