Arizona’s stray pets on New Year’s: What to do if you lost yours or found one

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — You might have enjoyed the fireworks as we rang in the new year, but if you have a pet, chances are they were less than thrilled about it.

If you were out at midnight last night I’m sure you heard quite a few of them and saw them light up the sky. The bright lights and loud sounds often spook our furry friends, and unfortunately, shelters see an uptick in lost pets because of it.

Maricopa County Animal Care and Control is reporting that already over the weekend it’s taken in over 100 strays and believes that number is largely due to the fireworks. So what should you do if you have lost your furry friend or if you find a stray that looks lost?

The MCACC says you should immediately go to its west shelter and see if your pet has been brought in. You can also use social media like NextDoor and community Facebook groups to make people aware your pet is on the loose and may be scared. Also, you can go old school and post flyers. That goes a long way. Often, dogs don’t go very far, so odds are it may still be in your neighborhood.

“We still haven’t really seen the ripple effect from whatever happened last night. We’re probably over the next couple of days going to see a lot more stray dogs come in,” said Kim Powell of MCACC

If you are driving around this morning be careful that lost pets could be out on the streets. So, drive slowly in neighborhoods. If you find any dogs, call MCACC at 602-506-7387

Prevention is key here, so looking ahead to Memorial Day and Fourth of July, where fireworks are also common, make sure your pet feels safe and is in a secure area where they can’t run away.

Maricopa County’s west animal shelter (2500 S. 27th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85009) is open Monday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m.

