Road restrictions due to crash on West Gates Pass

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Pima County Sheriff’s deputies are on scene of a crash on West Gates Pass Road.

PCSD says Gates Pass is closed to East and Westbound traffic between South Kinney and the East Scenic View Lookout.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and use alternate routes of travel.

