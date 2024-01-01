Advertise
Durant scores 31 points, Beal adds season-high 25 to help Suns beat Magic 112-107

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against...
Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)(Rick Scuteri | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 8:25 PM MST
PHOENIX (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 31 points, Bradley Beal added a season-high 25, and the Phoenix Suns won their third straight game, beating the Orlando Magic 112-107 on Sunday night.

Beal was playing in just his eighth game this season because of back and ankle injuries. The three-time All-Star — acquired in an offseason trade with Washington — shot 10 of 13 from the field, including a powerful dunk in the third quarter.

Orlando trailed for a big chunk of the evening but rallied to cut it to 89-87 heading into the fourth. Paolo Banchero led the Magic with 12 points in the third on 5-of-7 shooting. Gary Harris hit a long 3-pointer early in the fourth to give Orlando a 96-95 lead — its first since early in the first quarter.

The Suns would recover, using a 17-6 run to build a 10-point lead and regain control. Durant shot 12 of 21 from the field and added five rebounds and five assists. Devin Booker scored 21 points, and Jusuf Nurkic had 19 points and 13 rebounds. The Suns’ backups scored only six points, all by Chimezie Metu.

Banchero led the Magic with 28 points, while Franz Wagner added 27. Wendell Carter Jr. had 17 points off the bench.

The Suns played a second straight game with their star trio of Durant, Beal and Booker. The three All-Stars combined for 22 points on the way to a 37-24 lead after one quarter. Phoenix settled for a 67-58 lead at halftime.

Phoenix also welcomed back guard Josh Okogie, who missed six out of the past eight games because of an ankle injury. The Magic were playing without guard Markelle Fultz (knee) and forward Jonathan Isaac (hamstring).

UP NEXT

Magic: At Golden State on Tuesday night.

Suns: Host Portland on Monday night.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

