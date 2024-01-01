Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Active weather pattern this week

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 5:50 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - After a quiet Christmas and New Year’s holiday, our weather pattern becomes much more active for the first week of 2024! Clouds will increase Monday with highs running a few degrees above normal. A first wave of light rain and mountain snow arrives tonight, pushing east early Tuesday morning. The next wave arrives Wednesday night into Thursday, with a final wave Sunday. This active pattern will keep temperatures cooler for the start of the new year with several days of below normal high temperatures.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Chance of rain late.

TUESDAY: Lingering shower early. Decreasing clouds with a high near 60°.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Chance of rain late.

THURSDAY: Scattered showers with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s.

SUNDAY: Widespread rain and mountain snow. Highs in the mid 50s.

