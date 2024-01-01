FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Wet & white start to 2024

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) – A cooler day today will lead to a very chilly New Year’s Eve, with the temps plummeting to the mid-40s by the time the taco drops to ring in the new year.

The start of 2024 will be extremely active, as a conveyor belt of storm systems will sweep through over the next week or so, bringing valley rain & mountain snow. The first system could bring modest rainfall Monday night, primarily to the SE, with the chance for rain at 60% for Tucson. The next system could bring more widespread precip & a lower snow level on Thursday, with the chance for rain at 60% for Tucson.

Oh, you thought I was finished talking about precip chances. Nope! We’re tracking yet another system late next weekend. This is far in the future, but the models are in impressive agreement showing that this could be the strongest of the bunch with the lowest snow levels. A lot can change over this time, but the ingredients are in place for a wet & white start to 2024.

Tucson’s 7-Day Forecast:

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Mostly cloudy with a morning low of 40 & a high of 66. 60% chance for overnight showers.

TUESDAY: Clouds early with a morning low of 42 & a high of 59. 20% chance for morning showers.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly clear with a morning low of 38 & a high of 66.

THURSDAY: Widespread showers with a morning low of 41 & a high of 55. 60% chance for rain.

FRIDAY: Clouds early with a morning low of 35 & a high of 56. 10% chance for early showers.

SATURDAY: Mostly clear with a morning low of 35 & a high of 60.

SUNDAY: Widespread showers with a morning low of 39 & a high of 54. 60% chance for rain

