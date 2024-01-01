Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Paws For A Cause
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Wet & white start to 2024

FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Wet & white start to 2024
By Cory Kowitz
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 6:47 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) – A cooler day today will lead to a very chilly New Year’s Eve, with the temps plummeting to the mid-40s by the time the taco drops to ring in the new year.

The start of 2024 will be extremely active, as a conveyor belt of storm systems will sweep through over the next week or so, bringing valley rain & mountain snow. The first system could bring modest rainfall Monday night, primarily to the SE, with the chance for rain at 60% for Tucson. The next system could bring more widespread precip & a lower snow level on Thursday, with the chance for rain at 60% for Tucson.

Oh, you thought I was finished talking about precip chances. Nope! We’re tracking yet another system late next weekend. This is far in the future, but the models are in impressive agreement showing that this could be the strongest of the bunch with the lowest snow levels. A lot can change over this time, but the ingredients are in place for a wet & white start to 2024.

Tucson’s 7-Day Forecast:

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Mostly cloudy with a morning low of 40 & a high of 66. 60% chance for overnight showers.

TUESDAY: Clouds early with a morning low of 42 & a high of 59. 20% chance for morning showers.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly clear with a morning low of 38 & a high of 66.

THURSDAY: Widespread showers with a morning low of 41 & a high of 55. 60% chance for rain.

FRIDAY: Clouds early with a morning low of 35 & a high of 56. 10% chance for early showers.

SATURDAY: Mostly clear with a morning low of 35 & a high of 60.

SUNDAY: Widespread showers with a morning low of 39 & a high of 54. 60% chance for rain

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona minimum wage increases on New Year’s Day
Arizona minimum wage increases on New Year’s Day
Tucson Police investigating hit and run crash
NEW INFORMATION: Bicyclist killed in Tucson hit and run crash
UPDATE: Tucson Police on scene of serious crash involving motorcycle
UPDATE: Tucson Police investigating serious crash involving motorcycle
ADOT updates to I-10 project, impacted businesses excited for the future
ADOT updates to I-10 project, impacted businesses excited for the future
"Beardy" the elf is seen reading a book to students on the roof.
‘Elf on a Shelf’ stirs up trouble at Leman Academy in East Tucson

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Wet & white start to 2024
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Wet & white start to 2024
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Cool end to 2023, to a wet start to 2024
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Cool end to 2023, to a wet start to 2024
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Cool end to 2023, to a wet start to 2024
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Cool end to 2023, to a wet start to 2024
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Dry New Year’s to a wet start to 2024
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Dry New Year’s to a wet start to 2024