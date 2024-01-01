How to stay on top of your New Year’s resolutions

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - With the beginning of 2024 here, you probably have a couple New Year’s resolutions you want to accomplish. But how do you make sure you can follow through?

Nearly half of people give up by the end of January if they even make it that far.

According to Statista, some of the most popular resolutions this year include:

Saving more money

Exercising more

Eating healthy

Spending more time with friends and family

But how do you stay ahead of your goals and keep up with your resolutions?

For starters, be picky about your goals and don’t bite off more than you can chew. Set very specific goals even for day-to-day tasks. Try something new that you haven’t done before and especially when it comes to exercising, remember it might take a while before you see some progress.

“It takes like 30 to 60 days to form a habit so just get out there and create a routine is what’s best,” race director for the Ringing in Hope: PIG OUT run Renee Wierz said. “I know it’s hard at first but keep it up and there’s lots of running groups so you’ll make lots of new friends there’s so many health benefits like you’ll sleep better and it decreases stress as long as they keep at it.”

Keeping a journal and setting goals with friends and family are also great ways to hold each other accountable.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.