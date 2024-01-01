Advertise
New Year’s Day Powerball jackpot up to at least $810 million

By 13 News Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 12:47 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Someone could start 2024 with hundreds of millions of reasons to celebrate.

The Powerball jackpot for January 1 is currently $810 million.

If someone wins, they could choose the cash option of nearly $409 million.

There has been no winner since someone in California won the $1.765 billion jackpot October 11.

Tonight’s drawing will be the 35th since then.

There were four billion-dollar jackpots in 2023 between the Powerball and Mega Millions.

The odds of winning the Powerball are 1 in 292 million.

