Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Paws For A Cause
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Surfer dies after shark bite, officials say

A surfer was taken to hospital after shark encounter in the waters off Maui’s Paia Bay on...
A surfer was taken to hospital after shark encounter in the waters off Maui’s Paia Bay on Saturday.(No courtesy)
By HNN Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 9:12 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAIA, Hawaii (KHNL/Gray News) - A 39-year-old surfer died Saturday after suffering a shark bite at Maui’s Paia Bay, the Department of Land and Natural Resources confirmed.

Details on the injuries of Jason Carter oh Haiku were not released.

Maui Fire Department officials say the incident happened about 11 a.m.

A Department of Land and Natural Resources spokesman confirmed about 5:30 p.m. that Carter had died.

Officials said water conditions at the time were “mixed” because of high surf conditions.

The County of Maui posted on its official Instagram that Baldwin Beach Park and Lower Paia Park were closed due to the shark incident.

First responders were patrolling the area on shore and on jet skis, according to Maui Fire Department. Department of Land and Natural Resources officials said shark warning signs are up one mile on either side of the incident site.

The incident is seventh shark encounter in Hawaii waters this year and the first resulting in fatal injuries, according to the agency’s shark incident database.

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona minimum wage increases on New Year’s Day
Arizona minimum wage increases on New Year’s Day
Tucson Police investigating hit and run crash
NEW INFORMATION: Bicyclist killed in Tucson hit and run crash
UPDATE: Tucson Police on scene of serious crash involving motorcycle
UPDATE: Tucson Police investigating serious crash involving motorcycle
ADOT updates to I-10 project, impacted businesses excited for the future
ADOT updates to I-10 project, impacted businesses excited for the future
"Beardy" the elf is seen reading a book to students on the roof.
‘Elf on a Shelf’ stirs up trouble at Leman Academy in East Tucson

Latest News

2024 glasses are displayed ahead of New Year's Eve in Times Square, Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, in...
New Year’s Eve celebrations roll across Asia, but wars cast a shadow on the start of 2024
In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
North Korea’s Kim orders military to ‘thoroughly annihilate’ US, South Korea if provoked
Reckitt/Mead Johnson has voluntarily recalled several units of specialty Infant formula due to...
Some Nutramigen infant formula recalled due to possible bacteria contamination
Police say Kimberlee Singler has been arrested in connection to the deaths of two of her...
Colorado mom wanted for killing 2 of her children arrested in United Kingdom