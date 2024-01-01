Taco drop rings in the New Year in downtown Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The 2023 Bowl Bash brought people from all over the country to celebrate New Year’s Eve.

Raymon Flores has helped with the Bowl Bash celebration for years and was excited to see the turnout from residents and people visiting the city for the first time, with the energy from the Arizona Bowl game carrying over to Sunday.

“It was a really cool game,” Flores said, “really cool to see Wyoming win, and now people can stay in Tucson, celebrate with a good party thrown for free.”

Cowboys fans certainly celebrated.

“The year that we’ve had has been unbelievable,” Wyoming fan Bryce May said. “The cardiac cowboys is what we were called all year long and here we are – cardiac cowboys to the end.”

The event featured food trucks, a silent disco, drinks, and live music to bring in the new year… with the band Warrant ringing those who celebrated into the New Year.

“I did like Warrant when I was in high school so it’ll be fun to hear them play across the street from my restaurant so I think that’s pretty cool,” Flores said.

Beyond just the fun for the visitors, local business owners like Flores says the benefits of the festivities will go far into the future.

“It’s sales tax, it’s bed tax for the hotels, this is nothing but good for our economy and all that money pipelines right back to our charities in our town so it’s all local and it’s a lot of fun,” Flores said.

