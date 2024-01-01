Tucson Police investigating deadly stabbing

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating the deadly stabbing of a 26-year-old man.

TPD says officers responded to the 5400 Block of East William Boulevard about 2:30 a.m. on December 30 following the report of a stabbing.

The area is west of Craycroft and north of 16th Street.

Police say 26-year-old Randy Allen suffered life threatening injuries and later died at the hospital.

Detectives learned that Allen had been in an argument with a female who he is currently in a relationship with.

Police say Allen suffered the deadly injury after the verbal altercation turned physical.

After compiling their initial findings at the scene, detectives did not charge the 24-year-old female.

The investigation is ongoing, and detectives will present their findings to the Pima County Attorney’s Office once completed.

