Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Paws For A Cause
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Active weather pattern this week

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 6:08 AM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A first wave of light rain and mountain snow moved through Monday night, pushing east early Tuesday morning. Clouds will decrease quickly behind, making way for abundant sunshine with highs running a few degrees below normal Tuesday afternoon.

Most of Wednesday will stay dry with warmer temperatures; our next wave of rain and snow arrives Wednesday night into Thursday. One final system of the week dives into the region Sunday into early Monday. Each system will pick up more moisture than the last and will drop snow levels.

This active pattern will keep temperatures cooler this week with several nights of frost and/or freeze possible.

TUESDAY: Lingering showers early. Decreasing clouds with highs in the low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain late.

THURSDAY: Scattered showers with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 60°.

SUNDAY: Widespread rain and mountain snow. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

MONDAY: Rain and snow ending. Decreasing clouds with a high near 50°.

Copyright 2024 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona minimum wage increases on New Year’s Day
Arizona minimum wage increases on New Year’s Day
Tucson Police investigating hit and run crash
Bicyclist killed in Tucson hit-and-run crash
Tucson Police investigating deadly stabbing
Gates Pass crash
UPDATE: Road reopens following crash on West Gates Pass
UPDATE: Tucson Police on scene of serious crash involving motorcycle
UPDATE: Tucson Police investigating serious crash involving motorcycle

Latest News

Allie Potter's January 1 Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking rounds of storms for the first week of 2024
Monday, January 1st
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Active weather pattern this week
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Wet & white start to 2024
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Wet & white start to 2024
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Wet & white start to 2024
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Wet & white start to 2024