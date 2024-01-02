FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Active weather pattern this week

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A first wave of light rain and mountain snow moved through Monday night, pushing east early Tuesday morning. Clouds will decrease quickly behind, making way for abundant sunshine with highs running a few degrees below normal Tuesday afternoon.

Most of Wednesday will stay dry with warmer temperatures; our next wave of rain and snow arrives Wednesday night into Thursday. One final system of the week dives into the region Sunday into early Monday. Each system will pick up more moisture than the last and will drop snow levels.

This active pattern will keep temperatures cooler this week with several nights of frost and/or freeze possible.

TUESDAY: Lingering showers early. Decreasing clouds with highs in the low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain late.

THURSDAY: Scattered showers with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 60°.

SUNDAY: Widespread rain and mountain snow. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

MONDAY: Rain and snow ending. Decreasing clouds with a high near 50°.

Copyright 2024 13 News. All rights reserved.