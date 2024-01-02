FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking rounds of storms for the first week of 2024

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Periods of active weather with a cooling trend are expected through the weekend into early next week. Chances for valley showers and mountain snow arrive late this evening into early Tuesday, then again late Wednesday and Thursday. A third round of precipitation is looking increasingly likely late next weekend.

Tonight: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly between midnight and 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38. North northwest wind around 6 mph becoming southeast in the evening.

Wednesday: Patchy frost before 7am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 68. East southeast wind 6 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 55.

Thursday Night: Patchy frost after 1am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Friday: Areas of frost before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 57.

Friday Night: Patchy frost after 1am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Saturday: Areas of frost before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 61.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Sunday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday: A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Copyright 2024 13 News. All rights reserved.