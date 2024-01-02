Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Former G-League player returned to Las Vegas to face judge on murder charges

27-year-old Chance Comanche faces a judge for the first time on charges related to the...
27-year-old Chance Comanche faces a judge for the first time on charges related to the kidnapping and murder of an acquaintance in Las Vegas in December.(FOX5/Luis Marquez)
By Lisa Sturgis
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 12:50 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The former G-League player accused in a murder plot faced a Las Vegas judge Tuesday morning.

27-year-old Chance Comanche was been extradited from northern California to Las Vegas. He arrived at the Clark County Detention Center Sunday.

Comanche and his ex-girlfriend, 19-year-old Sakari Harnden, are accused of kidnapping and murdering Marayana Rodgers last month during a trip to Las Vegas. Her remains were found in the desert near Henderson shortly after police arrested both suspects.

Court documents show the couple planned the crime in a series of text messages.

Comanche returns to court for his initial appearance on February 8th.

Harnden faces a judge for a separate hearing Wednesday morning.

Stay with FOX5, on air and online, for continuing coverage of this developing story.

