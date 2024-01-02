Gov. Hobbs’ prison oversight commission pushes for more resources in latest report

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona taxpayers spend more than a billion dollars a year on state prisons. The governor launched a commission to overhaul the prisons after a judge found inmate healthcare was “grossly inadequate.” The first report from that state oversight commission recommends that prisons be restructured to fix some recurring problems.

“There’s not enough teeth in the commission as it’s built right now,” former Arizona Republican representative Walt Blackman said. This isn’t the first time current commission member Walt Blackman has tried to create an independent prison oversight committee. He introduced a bill in 2022, but it didn’t get enough support even within his own party. “We’ve got some folks on my side of the aisle that think criminal justice reform is opening the floodgates,” Blackman said. “And it is not.”

In the current Prison Oversight Commission’s report to Governor Hobbs in November, members outlined issues such as poor meal quality, limited access to toilet paper and soap, and a lack of correctional officers to supervise the prisons. Commission member and current representative Analise Ortiz (LD-24) says those problems are just some that illustrate how the current system is broken.

“They do not treat people with humanity,” Ortiz said. “And what’s most concerning about our state prisons is that they have a very high recidivism rate, meaning people go to prison, they come home, they are not set up for success. And then they end up back in prison.”

Ortiz says she’s spent about ten hours a month this year working to come up with solutions to fix some of these issues in Arizona prisons. But to make a permanent change, she believes there needs to be a permanent investment of resources.

“This commission really needs to have full-time staff, and full-time commitment and money behind it,” she said. “We need to consistently be providing oversight to our state prisons so that when problems arise, they are properly addressed.”

In a statement to Arizona’s Family, a spokesperson for Governor Hobbs didn’t specifically address the commission’s recommendation for a permanent committee, but said, “Governor Hobbs thanks the members of the IPOC for their steadfast efforts examining our prison system and commitment to improve it. She wants to build a prison system that keeps Arizonans, prison staff and the incarcerated population safe and looks forward to continued conversations with stakeholders to find the best path forward.”

Both Ortiz and Blackman are optimistic that will mean making this voluntary commission something more permanent. “There’s some hope there that Governor Hobbs will be more interested in seeing this change and improving our prisons,” Blackman said.

“I’m confident that Governor Hobbs will stay committed to this issue because she and her staff have already proved it’s important to them,” Ortiz added. Representative Ortiz says she’ll introduce a bill to establish the permanent oversight commission next week.

