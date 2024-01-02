Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Las Vegas police search for suspects in burglary of UNLV shooting victim

Officers say someone broke into Dr. Naoko Takemaru’s southeast Valley home
Someone burglarized the home of one of the victims of the UNLV campus shooting less than three weeks after the tragedy that claimed her life.
By Lisa Sturgis
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 2:04 PM MST|Updated: 6 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Someone burglarized the home of one of the victims of the UNLV campus shooting less than three weeks after the tragedy that claimed her life.

Now the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is looking for the person, or persons, behind the break-in.

Police reports obtained by FOX5 show, the call came in around one in the afternoon on December 26th, 2023. A neighbor of the late Dr. Naoko Takemaru reported seeing a woman coming out of the professor’s home with several items in her hand.

Colleagues share thoughts on victims of UNLV mass shooting

Officers note seeing flowers and signs posted on the garage in remembrance of Dr. Takemaru before they entered the home. They also note discovering apparent signs of burglary, such as multiple cabinets, and medicine cabinets being left open.

The neighbor told police the woman seen leaving the professor’s house tried to hide her face. The neighbor says when she started taking pictures of the woman, she ran to the car where two men waited. The neighbor tells police, both men were wearing face coverings.

The neighbor tried to take pictures of the car’s license plate as it sped away, but the police report indicates the shots were blurry and illegible. They did upload her photos of the suspect to a database, but currently, it’s unclear if officers have any suspects.

If you have any information on this case call LVMPD or Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.

