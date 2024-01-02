Optimism for more moisture in 2024

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - 2023 started off with cooler than normal temperatures, but the year ended tied for the third warmest on record.

Experts said conditions could be similar in 2024.

The first three months of 2023 started on a soggy note. Officials said 2024 is starting off the same way due to El Nino.

“We got a wet pattern coming up in the forecast in the next 10 days. And hopefully that will continue through early spring,” said John Glueck, senior meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Tucson.

Following the rain in 2023 came the hottest July on record and a below-average monsoon. The heat and drier conditions contributed to Tucson’s current drought conditions.

“We ended up with moderate to severe drought conditions, which are currently in place across the metro area,” said Glueck.

With more rain expected to start the year, Glueck said we could see an improvement over the next few months. More rain and cooler temperatures could also bring much needed snow through spring.

“Hopefully, we’ll have some nice winter storms coming through that will dump some snow on the Catalina Mountains so the Ski Valley can open up,” said Glueck.

While many look forward to the opening of Ski Valley. Residents up on Mount Lemmon also want the snow as they remain under stage three water restrictions.

“It’s really hard when you can’t even do laundry in your own house. They asked you not to use the dishwasher or to save your water from the shower to maybe we flush the toilet. It’s hard to live like that,” said Leanne Mack, a Mount Lemmon resident.

Mack said she is looking forward to the potential for more snow this week and those to follow.

“What we need is some good snowpack so that our springs can absorb the water. When we get the really hard fast rains it just kind of runs down. Yes it’s still getting wet up here but it’s harder for the ground to absorb and soak that in,” said Mack.

