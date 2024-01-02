Police release names of 5 kids tragically killed in Bullhead City house fire

BULLHEAD CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Bullhead City police have released the names of five children who died in a house fire last month.

Four siblings, 13-year-old John Jones III, 5-year-old Zane Jones, 4-year-old Freya Jones, 2-year-old Elias Jones and their cousin, 11-year-old Henry Lewis, were killed in the blaze that broke out on Dec. 16. They have since been positively identified by the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office.

That Saturday afternoon, the children were upstairs in a duplex home close to the Colorado River, northwest of Hancock and Ramar roads, when the fire ignited on the ground-floor foyer. The fire then traveled up the staircase, making it impossible for the children to escape safely. Neighbors reported the fire around 4:54 p.m., with the Bullhead City Fire Department arriving five minutes later.

Police later confirmed no adults were at home when the fire broke out. The sibling’s father told investigators he had been gone for about two and a half hours buying groceries and gifts.

Bullhead City police said on Tuesday the cause of the fire is still unknown. Chemists and electrical engineers are analyzing fire debris in an ATF lab, a process that could take months to determine the source of the fire.

Bullhead City police said four children who died in the fire were siblings, while the fifth was a visiting relative. (Source: azfamily)

