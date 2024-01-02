Advertise
Second Pima County deputy injured in shooting released from hospital

The second of two Pima County deputies injured in a shooting last month was released from the hospital on Monday, Jan. 1.
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 5:33 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The second of two Pima County deputies injured in a shooting last month was released from the hospital on Monday, Jan. 1.

The other deputy was released on Dec. 23, two days after the triple shooting near Shannon and Overton.

On Dec. 21, deputies were called to a home in the 900 block of North Kanawha Street for a domestic situation. A source told 13 News that Jordyn Guadalupe Sanchez was at the home and refused to leave.

Jordyn Sanchez is facing attempted murder charges in connection with the shooting that injured...
Jordyn Sanchez is facing attempted murder charges in connection with the shooting that injured two Pima County deputies on Dec. 21.(Pima County Sheriff's Department)

Shots were fired and all three were injured. A Golder Ranch firefighter who was at the scene told 13 News Sanchez was shot in the leg, one deputy was shot in the back and the other deputy was shot in the leg.

The 29-year-old Sanchez, who is in custody, is facing charges of attempted first-degree murder, endangerment, prohibited possession of a firearm, discharge of a firearm and custodial interference. He is set to have a no-bond hearing on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

Two deputies with the Pima County Sheriff's Department were injured in a shooting near Shannon and Overton on Thursday, Dec. 21.

The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team is handling the criminal investigation and the Tucson Police Department is the lead agency. The PCSD is also investigating the deputies’ actions to ensure proper protocols were followed, which is standard for all shootings.

