Seligman man arrested for allegedly stabbing another person’s dog 15 times

SELIGMAN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is in jail for animal cruelty after allegedly stabbing another person’s dog multiple times in northern Arizona, which later died.

On Dec. 29, a Yavapai County sheriff’s deputy responded to a home with Seligman firefighters. There, YCSO says 44-year-old Michael McGuire had used a six-inch knife to attack a large dog. The sheriff’s office says that fire personnel found 15 stab wounds and that the dog later had to be put down.

McGuire was booked into jail and faces a felony for animal cruelty. YCSO did not say who the dog belonged to or what led to the attack.

