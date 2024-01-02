Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Paws For A Cause
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Seligman man arrested for allegedly stabbing another person’s dog 15 times

Michael McGuire was booked into jail and faces a felony animal cruelty charge.
Michael McGuire was booked into jail and faces a felony animal cruelty charge.(Yavapai County Sheriff's Office)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 4:32 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SELIGMAN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is in jail for animal cruelty after allegedly stabbing another person’s dog multiple times in northern Arizona, which later died.

On Dec. 29, a Yavapai County sheriff’s deputy responded to a home with Seligman firefighters. There, YCSO says 44-year-old Michael McGuire had used a six-inch knife to attack a large dog. The sheriff’s office says that fire personnel found 15 stab wounds and that the dog later had to be put down.

McGuire was booked into jail and faces a felony for animal cruelty. YCSO did not say who the dog belonged to or what led to the attack.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2024 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona minimum wage increases on New Year’s Day
Arizona minimum wage increases on New Year’s Day
Tucson Police investigating hit and run crash
Bicyclist killed in Tucson hit-and-run crash
Gates Pass crash
UPDATE: West Gates Pass reopens after vehicle removed from crash scene
Tucson Police investigating deadly stabbing
UPDATE: Tucson Police on scene of serious crash involving motorcycle
NEW INFORMATION: Motorcycle driver dies following Tucson crash

Latest News

Lukeville Port of Entry set to reopen on Thursday
FILE - Former President Donald Trump reacts to supporters during a commit to caucus rally,...
Trump appeals Maine ruling barring him from ballot under the Constitution’s insurrection clause
Authorities said these are the suspects from a theft and assault at a Tucson Circle K on Dec....
TPD: Suspect knocked out Circle K clerk after stealing alcohol
Members outlined issues such as poor meal quality, limited access to toilet paper and soap,...
Gov. Hobbs’ prison oversight commission pushes for more resources in latest report