TPD: Suspect knocked out Circle K clerk after stealing alcohol

Authorities said these are the suspects from a theft and assault at a Tucson Circle K on Dec....
Authorities said these are the suspects from a theft and assault at a Tucson Circle K on Dec. 31, 2023.(Tucson Police Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 3:53 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Authorities are looking for a man and woman in connection with a theft and assault at the Circle K near Flowing Wells and Roger in Tucson on Sunday, Dec. 31.

The Tucson Police Department said the couple stole alcohol from the store.

When confronted, the man allegedly punched a female clerk, knocking her out and causing extensive injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME or go to www.88CRIME.org.

