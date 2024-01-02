TPD: Suspect knocked out Circle K clerk after stealing alcohol

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Authorities are looking for a man and woman in connection with a theft and assault at the Circle K near Flowing Wells and Roger in Tucson on Sunday, Dec. 31.

The Tucson Police Department said the couple stole alcohol from the store.

When confronted, the man allegedly punched a female clerk, knocking her out and causing extensive injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME or go to www.88CRIME.org .

