TPD: Suspect knocked out Circle K clerk after stealing alcohol
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 3:53 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Authorities are looking for a man and woman in connection with a theft and assault at the Circle K near Flowing Wells and Roger in Tucson on Sunday, Dec. 31.
The Tucson Police Department said the couple stole alcohol from the store.
When confronted, the man allegedly punched a female clerk, knocking her out and causing extensive injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME or go to www.88CRIME.org.
