Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Paws For A Cause
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Burglar busted while attempting to use Uber as getaway driver, police say

Colorado police say they arrested a burglar after they caught him trying to catch an Uber to get away from the scene. (Source: Wheat Ridge Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:55 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (Gray News) - Police in Colorado say they caught a burglar trying to get away in an Uber last week.

According to the Wheat Ridge Police Department, officers responded last Thursday night to a report of a burglary at Blue Sky Plumbing.

A 911 caller reported seeing a hole in the fence and said they had security footage of a man stealing tools.

Arriving officers said they spoke to an Uber driver who they saw waiting in the area.

The driver told them he was called to pick up a man named Jose who was walking toward the car.

Officers stopped and questioned the man before he got into the Uber.

Police said he provided the officers with a fake name, but they were able to find a backpack on him with more than $8,600 worth of Milwaukee-brand tools inside.

The suspect, later identified as Jose Guadalupe Perez-Gallardo, was taken into custody and booked on charges that include larceny, criminal trespass and possession of burglary tools.

“Just a reminder: Ordering an Uber as your getaway driver makes it that much easier for us to find you,” the department shared online.

Copyright 2024 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona minimum wage increases on New Year’s Day
Arizona minimum wage increases on New Year’s Day
Gates Pass crash
UPDATE: West Gates Pass reopens after vehicle removed from crash scene
Tucson Police investigating hit and run crash
Bicyclist killed in Tucson hit-and-run crash
Tucson Police investigating deadly stabbing
UPDATE: Tucson Police on scene of serious crash involving motorcycle
NEW INFORMATION: Motorcycle driver dies following Tucson crash

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump reacts to supporters during a commit to caucus rally,...
Trump appeals Maine ruling barring him from ballot under the Constitution’s insurrection clause
FILE - Jeffrey Epstein appears in court, July 30, 2008, in West Palm Beach, Fla. On Monday,...
Court records related to Jeffrey Epstein are set to be released, but they aren’t a client list
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) catches a pass for a first down against the...
Firefighters battling large fire at the home of Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill
Home surveillance video captured the moment a house cat immediately stepped in and chased off...
Cat protects family dog from coyote attack
Shondale Kyles has been taken into custody while the other suspect died, Goodyear police say.
Suspect dead, another in jail after police say stolen car used involved in multi-car crash in Goodyear