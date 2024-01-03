Business’ near Lukeville prepares for ports reopening

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - One month after the Lukeville port of entry shut down amid a migrant surge, it is set to reopen at 6 a.m. on Thursday.

This closure has affected commuters, travel plans and the local economy.

For the past month, Why Not Travel Store has felt the impact of the Lukeville closure. Fewer people are coming in, and hours for employees were close to being slashed.

“At the beginning, they kept us with our regular 40 hours, but today, we were going to start with three days off. So that will be 32 hours for each, but I think that’s not going to happen,” said Carmen Alvarez, manager at Why Not Travel Store.

This all happens during a typically busy time of the year for travelers. Arizona congressman Greg Stanton issued the following statement about the reopening:

“During one of the busiest months for cross-border commerce and tourism, our understaffed and under-resourced Border Patrol was forced to close a vital port of entry. Border communities can’t keep paying the price for the federal government’s failures. Congress must come together to pass emergency supplemental funds to hire more officers and surge resources to secure our border.”

Alvarez said when she first heard about the reopening, she was skeptical.

“We have been hearing a lot of rumors. But nothing was happening. So it was hard to believe. So I was still waiting during the day to see if I can hear more about it,” said Alvarez.

Learning it was true came as a piece of very welcome news.

“I’m super happy, super excited that everything hopefully everything is gonna go back to normal,” said Alvarez.

The Lukeville port of entry is used daily by folks living in Sonoyta, Mexico. Many cross the border to work in Arizona. It is also a main stop on the way to Rocky Point, a popular beach destination. This all changed with the surge of migrants forcing U.S. Customs and Border Protection to close the port. CBP issued this statement about the closure:

“CBP will continue to prioritize our border security mission as necessary in response to this evolving situation. We continue to assess security situations, adjust our operational plans, and deploy resources to maximize enforcement efforts against those noncitizens who do not use lawful pathways or processes such as scheduling an appointment via CBP One and those without a legal basis to remain in the United States.”

Alvarez said the reopening is also great for families separated by longer drive times to other ports.

Congressman Juan Ciscomani also issued a statement about the reopening announcement.

“The closure of the Lukeville Port of Entry accomplished nothing to curb the surge of migrants we’re continuing to see. Instead, it shut down trade, commerce, tourism and travel across the border during one of the busiest times of the year. This action is just another example of how the Biden administration’s misguided policies do nothing to solve the problem but everything to hurt our border communities.”

There has not been any reaction from Congressman Raul Grijalva about the announcement.

