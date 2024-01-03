Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Police: Stolen car used in multi-vehicle crash in Goodyear; 1 suspect dead, another in custody

The crash happened at Indian School Road and Litchfield Park Road.
The crash happened at Indian School Road and Litchfield Park Road.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 9:41 PM MST|Updated: 9 hours ago
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — At least one person is dead, and multiple people are hurt after two crashes and a carjacking in Goodyear on Tuesday night.

It all started just before 9 p.m. when police responded to reports of shoplifting near PebbleCreek Parkway and McDowell Road. The witness gave police a license plate for the suspect’s vehicle. Police records revealed that the car had been stolen out of Phoenix. Moments later, an officer spotted the vehicle speeding through a yellow light before running a red light. Ultimately, the suspect’s vehicle ran through the red light at Indian School and Litchfield Road when it crashed into another vehicle. One of the two suspects inside the car, identified only as a woman, was thrown out of the vehicle and was critically injured. She later died at a nearby hospital from her injuries. Her name has not yet been released.

The driver in the vehicle, identified as Shondale Kyles, ran from the stolen vehicle and carjacked another person when police said he crashed again. Ultimately, Kyles was taken into custody and was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for his injuries. He will be booked into the Maricopa County jail once released from the hospital. At this time, it’s unclear what specific charges Kyles could face. A booking photo for Kyles was not immediately available.

Editor’s Note: Goodyear Fire officials initially told Arizona’s Family that a child was critically hurt but early Wednesday morning police refuted the claim. All mentions of a child injured have been removed from the story.

