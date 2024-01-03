Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Active weather pattern this week

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 5:52 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Today will start off with plentiful sunshine before clouds increase for the afternoon and evening. Enjoy Wednesday’s temperatures! It’ll be the warmest of the 7-day forecast. Our next wave of valley rain and mountain snow showers arrives late this evening into tonight. Snow levels will drop to 5,000 ft by Thursday morning. Some wrap-around light rain/snow is possible into Thursday, but coverage will be lower.

One final wave of rain and snow dives into the region Sunday into Sunday night. There will be more moisture with this system and snow could reach the valley floors! Temperatures will remain cooler-than-normal after Wednesday with Tucson likely experiencing its first official freeze of the season either this weekend or early next week.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain late.

THURSDAY: Scattered showers early with highs in the mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Widespread rain and snow late. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

MONDAY: Rain and snow ending. Decreasing clouds with a high near 50°.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 50s.

