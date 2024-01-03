Gov. Hobbs proposes new rules to reign in runaway costs in voucher program

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Gov. Katie Hobbs on Tuesday issued her plans for accountability and transparency in the state’s new ESA voucher program.

The Empowerment Scholarship Accounts plan was passed by the Republican-led legislature and signed by Gov. Doug Ducey last year.

The ESAs were predicted to cost the state $500 million but have ballooned to nearly $1 billion as more people than anticipated signed up for the $7,000 annual payment.

It was sold as a way for lower-income people to afford private education but it hasn’t worked out that way.

Much of that money is going to private schools where nearly 75% of the recipients were already attending.

Private schools do not have accountability and transparency rules, thus the state is not sure how the money is being spent and whether it’s being spent as intended

That’s why the governor will present these rules to the state lawmakers for approval.

Governor Hobbs’ plan will increase transparency and accountability by:

Increasing Student Safety: Just like public schools, educators at private schools that receive taxpayer dollars will be required to pass a fingerprint background check in order to provide instruction to ESA students. This common-sense measure ensures a safe learning environment for every student.

Protecting Rights for Students with Disabilities: Require private schools to provide accommodations and services in accordance with an ESA student’s Individualized Learning Plan or Section 504 Plan.

Requiring Accountability for Taxpayer Dollars: End spending on luxury expenses like ski passes and luxury car driving lessons, and require manual approval of purchases over $500 to ensure purchases are utilized for an academic purpose.

Expanding Auditor General Authority: Create an audit authority for the Auditor General to monitor and report on how ESA voucher money is spent by private schools. This critical oversight mirrors practices at public schools.

Prohibiting Price Gouging: Stop private schools receiving taxpayer dollars from hiking the cost of tuition and fees at a rate higher than inflation.

Raising Educational Standards: Require private schools receiving taxpayer dollars to have minimum education requirements for classroom educators that provide instruction to ESA students.

Establishing Program Transparency: Require the Department of Education to disclose the parental and student rights that are relinquished when leaving the public school system for the ESA voucher program and report graduation and chronic absenteeism rates.

Reinstating Eligibility Requirements: Students participating in the universal ESA voucher program must have attended a public school for 100 days at any point in their education prior to becoming eligible for the ESA voucher program.

“I think any school, private school, that is taking these types of voucher funds, there should be some kind of accountability,” said Dustin Williams, the Superintendent of Pima County’s public schools. >

Williams, who has been part of the discussion for ways to hold private schools accountable, said the system is ripe for abuse.

“You hear price gouging, buying tickets to ski resorts, buying $500 worth of Legos,” he said. “All could be true, all might not be true.”

But the state cannot determine if the stories are true because private schools are, right now, allowed to stay private even though they get state money.

“The ESA vouchers are now universal, which means anybody who wants to go to a private school, a religious school, homeschooling, where there’s no regulation, can have their schooling paid for by the state,” said Tucson Democratic lawmaker Stephanie Stahl Hamilton.

Stahl Hamilton has been arguing against vouchers dating back to 2017. Voters turned down vouchers 65% to 35% in 2018, but state lawmakers, urged by Ducey passed their version anyway.

Since it has become more expensive than originally planned and could be partly responsible for a $406 million budget deficit and growing, Hobbs is trying to stop the bleeding but faces hurdles in the legislature.

“You have a Republican majority and they’re very much in favor of these universal vouchers and have been, how do you create a bill that they’re going to pass and buy into,” Williams said. “More accountability and transparency is going to be tricky and there’s going to have to be some kind of bargain.”

What that bargain may look like will hinge on whether the governor can find some agreement that the program needs to be scaled back but that poses another hurdle.

“Once you open up something to the public and it becomes policy, then it is even tougher to reel back in because the public has gotten used to this for a year,” he said.

