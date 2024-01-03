Holiday enforcement numbers released

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - With the holidays now over, the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety released numbers from enforcement efforts.

The report shows that from the start of December through the end of the year, law enforcement performed more than 37,000 traffic stops statewide.

The report shows 1,550 people were arrested for driving under the influence across the state.

Law enforcement made 3,015 total arrests.

Law enforcement also issued 485 citations for distracted driving and 10,131 tickets for speeding.

You can read the full report below.

