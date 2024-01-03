Lukeville Port of Entry set to reopen on Thursday

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Lukeville Port of Entry is set to reopen this week, one month after shutting down amid a migrant surge at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Rep. Greg Stanton issued a statement late Tuesday afternoon saying the border crossing will resume normal operations at 6 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 4.

“During one of the busiest months for cross-border commerce and tourism, our understaffed and under-resourced Border Patrol was forced to close a vital port of entry. Border communities can’t keep paying the price for the federal government’s failure,” Stanton said in the statement. “Congress must come together to pass emergency supplemental funds to hire more officers and surge resources to secure our border.”

The closure officially went into effect on Monday, Dec. 4, affecting both vehicle and pedestrian crossings. Federal officials said at the time that the suspension was necessary so personnel could be directed to assist the U.S. Border Patrol with taking migrants into custody.

The month-long closure has impacted travel for Arizonans who visit Rocky Point, adding hours to their trips by diverting them to other crossings at San Luis or Nogales.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2024 13 News. All rights reserved.