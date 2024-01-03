Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Paws For A Cause
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Lukeville Port of Entry set to reopen on Thursday

(Arizona's Family)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 5:15 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Lukeville Port of Entry is set to reopen this week, one month after shutting down amid a migrant surge at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Rep. Greg Stanton issued a statement late Tuesday afternoon saying the border crossing will resume normal operations at 6 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 4.

“During one of the busiest months for cross-border commerce and tourism, our understaffed and under-resourced Border Patrol was forced to close a vital port of entry. Border communities can’t keep paying the price for the federal government’s failure,” Stanton said in the statement. “Congress must come together to pass emergency supplemental funds to hire more officers and surge resources to secure our border.”

The closure officially went into effect on Monday, Dec. 4, affecting both vehicle and pedestrian crossings. Federal officials said at the time that the suspension was necessary so personnel could be directed to assist the U.S. Border Patrol with taking migrants into custody.

The month-long closure has impacted travel for Arizonans who visit Rocky Point, adding hours to their trips by diverting them to other crossings at San Luis or Nogales.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2024 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona minimum wage increases on New Year’s Day
Arizona minimum wage increases on New Year’s Day
Tucson Police investigating hit and run crash
Bicyclist killed in Tucson hit-and-run crash
Gates Pass crash
UPDATE: West Gates Pass reopens after vehicle removed from crash scene
Tucson Police investigating deadly stabbing
UPDATE: Tucson Police on scene of serious crash involving motorcycle
NEW INFORMATION: Motorcycle driver dies following Tucson crash

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump reacts to supporters during a commit to caucus rally,...
Trump appeals Maine ruling barring him from ballot under the Constitution’s insurrection clause
Authorities said these are the suspects from a theft and assault at a Tucson Circle K on Dec....
TPD: Suspect knocked out Circle K clerk after stealing alcohol
Members outlined issues such as poor meal quality, limited access to toilet paper and soap,...
Gov. Hobbs’ prison oversight commission pushes for more resources in latest report
Michael McGuire was booked into jail and faces a felony animal cruelty charge.
Seligman man arrested for allegedly stabbing another person’s dog 15 times