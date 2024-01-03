Man accused of shooting two Pima County deputies to be held without bond

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The man accused of shooting three people in less than a week, including two Pima County deputies, will be held without bond.

On Wednesday, Jan. 3, a judge decided to hold 29-year-old Jordyn Guadalupe Sanchez due to him being a “substantial risk to the community.”

Authorities said Sanchez shot two deputies during a domestic disturbance at a home near Shannon and Overton on Dec. 21.

According to court documents, Sanchez went to his ex-girlfriend’s home where several children lived. The ex-girlfriend was not there, but her parents were watching the kids.

Sanchez, who has limited custody, allegedly said he was there to take the children. One of the witnesses said Sanchez appeared to be under the influence of drugs and had walked to the home, with no vehicle to transport the children.

When Sanchez was told he could not take the children, he allegedly got aggressive. Sanchez was asked to leave the home and he refused, so the children’s grandparents called 911.

The deputies, who were not named, showed up and tried to get Sanchez to leave peacefully. He allegedly started fighting with them and pulled out a gun and shot both deputies. The deputies returned fire and hit Sanchez.

For that shooting, Sanchez is facing charges of attempted first-degree murder, endangerment, prohibited possession of a firearm, discharge of a firearm and custodial interference.

One of the deputies, who was shot in the back, was released from the hospital on Jan. 1. The other deputy, who was shot in the leg, was released Dec. 23. Videos of those releases can be watched below.

According to court documents, Sanchez has a long criminal history and is accused of shooting a customer at a Tucson smoke shop on Dec. 16, just five days before the deputies were injured.

For the Dec. 16 shooting, Sanchez allegedly got into an argument with another customer at a smoke shop in the 910 block of East Fort Lowell. Sanchez allegedly used a racial slur, and the shooting victim pulled out a knife. A witness said Sanchez then pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the upper thigh before running away.

Investigators said the gun used in the smoke shop shooting matched the one used to shoot the deputies. They also allegedly found a knife in Sanchez’s home similar to the one taken from the victim.

According to court records, Sanchez was convicted of first-degree burglary in 2014, drug possession in 2017 and attempted possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited possessor in 2019.

Two deputies with the Pima County Sheriff's Department were injured in a shooting near Shannon and Overton on Thursday, Dec. 21.

